CityPlace could be changing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

CityPlace could be changing

The look of CityPlace in Downtown West Palm Beach could be changing. 

Mayor Jeri Muoio says the city is looking at moving the Publix from the corner of Rosemary and Fern. Tthe store could move across the street and be replaced with a high rise. 

The city is also talking with developers to convert the old Macy's store and build more residential areas.

 

