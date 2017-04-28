Stopping crime from the sky

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Martin County residents can feel a little safer when they go to sleep at night, knowing deputies are doing more to watch for criminals.

An eye in the sky is keeping watch over their homes, which residents might hear, but criminals may not see.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit is changing its approach to fighting crime at night, putting in more flying hours and not waiting for a crime to happen to take flight.

For a couple months, Tactical Aviation Officer Edward Stagmiller says he and his pilot are spending several hours a night in the air, just to look for anything suspicious.

Stagmiller says in the past, they would typically spend just an hour in the air proactively looking for criminals, or they would fly in response to a call.

“We were getting plagued with burglaries and a lot of crimes that we were reacting to the next day,” Stagmiller said, prompting the changes.

The changes are working, Stagmiller said. Sometimes, they record criminals in the act who do not know they’re being watched from above.

“That’s probably the best part, watching criminals in the act when they have no idea they’re being watched, Stagmiller said.

Infrared cameras and night vision goggles help Stagmiller track the criminals.

Then, he guides deputies on the ground right to bad guys.

“That allows us to see a lot of things that our men and women on the ground patrolling aren’t able to see.”

In just the last two months, Stagmiller has spotted numerous crimes, including people stealing boat motors or mail from mail boxes.

He has recorded drug deals and captured video of a man shooting a gun at a sign. That man was suspected of shooting bullets at dozens of county buildings.

Their new, proactive approach to fighting crime from the sky is now the new norm, as it’s proving to protect people and property in the county.

“When the highs are highs you ride them, and we’re definitely on a high right now, finding a lot of stuff and the results are really good.”



