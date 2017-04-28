Jupiter drivers concerned about intersection - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jupiter drivers concerned about intersection

Story Video: Click here

Red flags are up at what some drivers in Jupiter are calling a dangerous intersection. Just this week there were two crashes on Central and University Boulevards.

People who live by the intersection say they constantly hear horns honking and screeching tires. A couple who just crashed at the intersection Wednesday describe it as confusing and dangerous.
 
If you're going north or south on Central Boulevard, it's a simple straight shot at a max of 45 miles per hour. But, stop signs at the east and west cross sections of University Boulevard are where drivers are getting into trouble.
 
"Probably too many judgment calls at one intersections for a lot of people," said Daniel Smith who lives near the intersections.
 
From his balcony, Smith said he's seen wrong way drivers and stop sign runners.
 
"I'm hearing a lot of screeching and the brakes going on," said Smith.

He's had to call 911 several times. Just this week, cars collided two days in a row. 

 "We're real lucky to have walked away from the accident without being too badly injured," said Dan Boulter in a phone interview.
 
Boulter and his wife Tara are out of town but said they still feel sore from Wednesday's accident. Boulter said they were driving north on Central Boulevard when another car ran the stop sign going east on University Boulevard.
 
"I was going 40 to 45, it's not enough time to react if someone is pulling out," said Tara who wants the speed limit on Central Boulevard reduced.
 
According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there have been at least 9 crashes at the intersection since last year. Two of them just last month.
 
"Maybe put some flashing lights or a stop light or reduce the speed limit," added Boulter.

WPTV has a request into the Town Manager and Police Department for more information on what could be done at the intersection. For now some drivers say they're skipping the intersection all together.

"I go the other way," added Smith.
 
Another way to avoid confusing intersections is by using traffic apps like Waze. There's a setting that allows you reduce commutes through difficult intersections.
 
Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.