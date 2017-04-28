Palm Beach Gardens man battling Leukemia

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

A Palm Beach Gardens man is battling leukemia and the only thing that can help Manuel Valdes is a bone marrow transplant.

Valdes is Hispanic and it makes it more difficult to find a perfect match.

"I keep things positive, honestly I'm a very positive person. I don't let those things bother me or dwell on me and stuff like that. I try to look forward as much as possible, so I'm different from most people," said Valdes.

A bone marrow donor registry event to help find Valde's match will take place Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Recreation Center on Burns Road in Palm Beach Gardens.