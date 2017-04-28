87,000 Child backpack carriers recalled - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

87,000 Child backpack carriers recalled

(NBC) - A fall hazard has prompted the recall of more than 87,000 child backpack carriers.

The recall involves all models of Osprey's Poco, Poco Plus, Poco Premium manufactured for sale between January 2012 through December 2014.  

Osprey has received four reports of children falling through the carrier's leg openings.

One child suffered a skull fracture another received scratches to the head.

Consumers should stop using the carriers and contact Osprey for a free seat pad insert for use with the existing safety straps to secure the child in the carrier.

Osprey can be reached toll-free at 866-951-5197 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at pocoseatpad@ospreypacks.com or online at www.ospreypacks.com.

