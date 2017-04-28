Palm Beach Gardens man battling leukemia - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach Gardens man battling leukemia

Story Video: Click here

A Palm Beach Gardens man is battling leukemia and the only thing that can help Manuel Valdes is a bone marrow transplant. 

Valdes is Hispanic and it makes it more difficult to find a perfect match.

"I keep things positive, honestly I'm a very positive person. I don't let those things bother me or dwell on me and stuff like that. I try to look forward as much as possible, so I'm different from most people," said Valdes.

A bone marrow donor registry event to help find Valde's match will take place Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Recreation Center on Burns Road in Palm Beach Gardens.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.