Daughter charged with stealing millions from mom

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

The daughter of a Palm Beach socialite is out of jail on bond, charged with stealing from her mother.

Courtnay Montgomery, 52, daughter of Mary Montgomery, is accused of stealing the following items:

Jewelry valued at $5.5 million

Silverware valued at $1.1 million

Rolls-Royce valued at $289,000

Bentley valued at $165,900

Wine appraised at $81,000

The thefts were discovered by trustees taking inventory at the elder Montgomery's Palm Beach mansion.

Courtnay Montgomery, who was arrested Wednesday, faces grand theft charges.

In March, both vehicles were recovered at the Port St. Lucie home of resident Charles David Kelley, who said they were given to him and wife by Courtnay Montgomery.

The silverware was recovered by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Department after some of it had been sold to a dealer for $50,000, according to a Palm Beach police report. More of the silverware was found at Kelley's home.

