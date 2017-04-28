Daughter charged with stealing millions from mom

Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT
Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:31:52 GMT
The daughter of a Palm Beach socialite is out of jail on bond, charged with stealing from her mother.
Courtnay Montgomery, 52, daughter of Mary Montgomery, is accused of stealing the following items:
Jewelry valued at $5.5 million
Silverware valued at $1.1 million
Rolls-Royce valued at $289,000
Bentley valued at $165,900
Wine appraised at $81,000
The thefts were discovered by trustees taking inventory at the elder Montgomery's Palm Beach mansion.
Courtnay Montgomery, who was arrested Wednesday, faces grand theft charges.
In March, both vehicles were recovered at the Port St. Lucie home of resident Charles David Kelley, who said they were given to him and wife by Courtnay Montgomery.
The silverware was recovered by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Department after some of it had been sold to a dealer for $50,000, according to a Palm Beach police report. More of the silverware was found at Kelley's home.