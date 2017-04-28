Suspect arrested in Lake Worth drive-by shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect arrested in Lake Worth drive-by shooting

Sheriff's deputies arrested in man in connection with a drive-by shooting in Lake Worth earlier this month that injured two people.

Christopher Reid, 24, is accused in the shooting that happened April 9 around 12:40 p.m.

 

Deputies said Reid pulled up to a group of people in the 800 block of South G Street and opened fire, hitting two.

Investigators later arrested Reid Wednesday afternoon after talking with the victims, who survived the shooting.

