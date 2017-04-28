2 Arrested after ATF raid Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Arrested after ATF raid Port St. Lucie

Story Video: Click here

Police raided a Lake Charles home in Port St. Lucie early Thursday morning and arrested two people.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with Port St. Lucie police and the Drug Enforcement Agency served a search warrant at a house in the 800 block of SW Munjack Circle.

Police said they found heroin, crack cocaine, Fentanyl tablets, cannabis and other drugs as well as 15 handguns, 7 rifles and nearly 5,000 rounds of ammunition.  

Law enforcement was seen carrying what appeared to be evidence from the home and boxes from vehicles parked in the driveway.

The residence, which is north of Crosstown Parkway and east of I-95, is in a gated community.

A view from Chopper 5 showed damage to windows in the home.

Police said they arrested 31-year-old Brett Joseph Nicholson of Port St. Lucie. They said he faces charges of trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of more than 20-grams of marijuana, possession of a harmful new legend drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police also arrested 39-year-old Jorge Luis Annexy of Port St. Lucie. He faces charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Police took the men to the St. Lucie County Jail to be booked.
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.