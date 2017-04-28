2 Arrested after ATF raid Port St. Lucie

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

Police raided a Lake Charles home in Port St. Lucie early Thursday morning and arrested two people.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with Port St. Lucie police and the Drug Enforcement Agency served a search warrant at a house in the 800 block of SW Munjack Circle.

Police said they found heroin, crack cocaine, Fentanyl tablets, cannabis and other drugs as well as 15 handguns, 7 rifles and nearly 5,000 rounds of ammunition.

Law enforcement was seen carrying what appeared to be evidence from the home and boxes from vehicles parked in the driveway.

The residence, which is north of Crosstown Parkway and east of I-95, is in a gated community.

A view from Chopper 5 showed damage to windows in the home.

Police said they arrested 31-year-old Brett Joseph Nicholson of Port St. Lucie. They said he faces charges of trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of more than 20-grams of marijuana, possession of a harmful new legend drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police also arrested 39-year-old Jorge Luis Annexy of Port St. Lucie. He faces charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police took the men to the St. Lucie County Jail to be booked.

