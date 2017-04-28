Semi engulfed by fire on Turnpike near Beeline - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Semi engulfed by fire on Turnpike near Beeline

A semi was engulfed by fire Friday morning on Florida's Turnpike southbound near the Beeline Highway in Palm Beach County. 

All lanes are blocked on the Turnpike southbound with delays also northbound

 

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m.

It's unclear if anyone is hurt.  The cause of the fire has not been released.

