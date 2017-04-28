Semi fire hampers Turnpike traffic near Beeline - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Semi fire hampers Turnpike traffic near Beeline

A semi hauling hay was engulfed by fire Friday morning on Florida's Turnpike southbound near the Beeline Highway in Palm Beach County. 

When Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at 6:23 a.m., 40 percent of the semi was on fire. 

Firefighters started an attack on the blaze and were able to bring it under control.

Traffic on the Turnpike remains affected as firefighters use a bobcat to assist with the overhaul operations.

The driver of the truck was able to safely get out of the vehicle, and there are no reported injuries.

At 9:50 a.m., traffic is still backed up southbound past Northlake Boulevard.

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue crews also assisted with extinguishing the blaze.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.