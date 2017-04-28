Semi fire hampers Turnpike traffic near Beeline

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

A semi hauling hay was engulfed by fire Friday morning on Florida's Turnpike southbound near the Beeline Highway in Palm Beach County.

When Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at 6:23 a.m., 40 percent of the semi was on fire.

Firefighters started an attack on the blaze and were able to bring it under control.

Traffic on the Turnpike remains affected as firefighters use a bobcat to assist with the overhaul operations.

The driver of the truck was able to safely get out of the vehicle, and there are no reported injuries.

At 9:50 a.m., traffic is still backed up southbound past Northlake Boulevard.



Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue crews also assisted with extinguishing the blaze.

