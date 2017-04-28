Semi fire hampers Turnpike traffic near Beeline

Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT
A semi hauling hay was engulfed by fire Friday morning on Florida's Turnpike southbound near the Beeline Highway in Palm Beach County.
When Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at 6:23 a.m., 40 percent of the semi was on fire.
Firefighters started an attack on the blaze and were able to bring it under control.
Traffic on the Turnpike remains affected as firefighters use a bobcat to assist with the overhaul operations.
The driver of the truck was able to safely get out of the vehicle, and there are no reported injuries.
At 9:50 a.m., traffic is still backed up southbound past Northlake Boulevard.
Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue crews also assisted with extinguishing the blaze.
