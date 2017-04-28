Man indicted in Lake Worth cold case murder - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man indicted in Lake Worth cold case murder

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody for a murder that happened almost nine years ago in Lake Worth.

Jerry Osias has been indicted in connection with the shooting death of Juan Jimenez Vasquez, according to court documents.

Vasquez was killed in July of 2008 at a home near 3rd Ave. S and S. F St.

Osias faces charges of first-degree homicide and robbery with a firearm.

He’s being held in the Palm Beach County Jail.

