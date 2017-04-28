PBSO looking for missing teen

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

A 16-year-old is missing and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help locate her.

Amora Babootie was last seen at 2:00 a.m. Friday leaving in a silver car from her residence in the 600 block of West Avenue A, Belle Glade.



She is 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 120 lbs.

Babootie has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing multicolored shorts and a black top.



If you see her or know her whereabouts, please contact 688-3400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.