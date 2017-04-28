Turnpike reopens after semi fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Turnpike reopens after semi fire

A semi hauling hay was engulfed by fire Friday morning on Florida's Turnpike southbound near the Beeline Highway in Palm Beach County. 

When Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at 6:23 a.m., 40 percent of the semi was on fire. 

Firefighters started an attack on the blaze and were able to bring it under control.

 

Firefighters used a bobcat to assist with the overhaul operations.  

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. all southbound lanes of the Turnpike reopened. 

The driver of the truck, John Rauscher, 74, of Ontario, Canada, was able to safely get out of the vehicle.

Rauscher was transporting the hay from Canada to Loxahatchee.

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue crews also assisted with extinguishing the blaze.

The semi was a total loss.

