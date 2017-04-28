Fort Pierce police body camera update

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

The Fort Pierce Police Department wants to update the community on the new cameras officers will soon be wearing.

The cameras were one of the several recommendations that came out of a grand jury decision that cleared two officers in the shooting death of Demarcus Semer.

The meetings will take place over a course of three nights.

Tuesday, May 2: Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave.

Wednesday, May 3: Triumph the Kingdom of God in Christ Church, 1806 Avenue D

Thursday, May 4: Chapel by the Sea, 1717 Gulfstream Ave.

All the meetings begin at 6 p.m.