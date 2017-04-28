Fort Pierce police body camera update

Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT
Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:31:52 GMT
Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...More >>
Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.More >>
The Fort Pierce Police Department wants to update the community on the new cameras officers will soon be wearing.
The cameras were one of the several recommendations that came out of a grand jury decision that cleared two officers in the shooting death of Demarcus Semer.
The meetings will take place over a course of three nights.
Tuesday, May 2: Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave. Wednesday, May 3: Triumph the Kingdom of God in Christ Church, 1806 Avenue D Thursday, May 4: Chapel by the Sea, 1717 Gulfstream Ave.
All the meetings begin at 6 p.m.
Join us for a Community Forum about FPPD next week. Chief Hobley-Burney will give update on body-worn cameras and other programs. See flyer. pic.twitter.com/2ORUvMzpAM