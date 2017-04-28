Missing teen found, sheriff's office says - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing teen found, sheriff's office says

UPDATE: Amora has been found and is back home, according to the sheriff's office.

EARLIER:

A 16-year-old is missing and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help locate her.

Amora Babootie was last seen at 2:00 a.m. Friday leaving in a silver car from her residence in the 600 block of West Avenue A, Belle Glade.

She is 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 120 lbs.

Babootie has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing multicolored shorts and a black top. 

If you see her or know her whereabouts, please contact 688-3400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.  

