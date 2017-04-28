Students find ammo-filled backpack - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Students find ammo-filled backpack

Deputies in Palm Beach County confiscated a backpack full of ammunition at a county park.

A sheriff’s spokesperson told said students from Santaluces High School found the backpack Friday morning.

The students were cleaning the aquatic center and athletic fields when they found the bag.

PBSO did not indicate how much ammo was in the backpack or who it belongs to.
 

