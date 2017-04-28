Athlete makes student's prom dream comes true

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Tamia Robinson navigates Pahokee High School and life, in a wheelchair.



She was born with spina bifida, it left her paralyzed from the waist down.



For Tamia, it's a diagnosis, not a definition.

"If you have a disability that doesn't mean you can't do certain things and shouldn't stop you from experiencing things other teenagers do," Tamia says.

Tamia is headed to the University of Florida after graduation. She has dreams of becoming a lawyer.

As senior year was winding down, she didn't have a date for prom.

"I really wanted the whole prom experience, having a date, and getting to have a prom proposal," she says.

Enter her classmate, Tyron Arnett. Most people know him as a star wide receiver for the Pahokee Blue Devils football team.

Tamia has known him since middle school.

"When I seen she didn't have anyone to go to prom with I said, 'I just want to go to prom with her,' " Tyron says.



The football hero grabbed his pads and suited up to make one final play, to ask Tamia to be his date.

Tyron made a sign asking Tamia to prom and walked up to her in front of everyone in the school's courtyard and asked her to be his date.

He decided to wear his football pads when he did it.

He says he wouldn't have been able to do it without them.



"In the suit, I feel like I can just do anything in it, I didn't have problems asking her to prom or anything in it," He says.



"It was awesome and magical and perfect," Tamia said.

A perfect proposal turned into a perfect night.

"He picked me up at my house...and my mom," Tamia says, "We took hundreds of pictures, she didn't want us to ride off."



Tyron even rented a truck he made sure had enough room for her wheelchair.



"I'm always going to keep in touch," Tyron says, "I mean I went to my senior prom with her so yeah, I'm always gonna keep in touch with Tamia."

One special night, a forever special bond.

"There are good people in the world that see what you're going through and want to help you," Tamia says.

Tamia starts at the University of Florida this summer. Tyron will be starting his career as a wide receiver for division 1 Western Michigan University.