Drought forcing counties to issue burn bans

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

Brush fires, wildfires, whatever you want to call them, are burning up thousands of acres of land and threatening more and more homes.

That's why many counties in our viewing area have ordered all outside burning to stop.

On Beckham Ct. in Port St. Lucie, Mike Giuffra is wondering when the next fire is. "Burning east to west."

A fire last week threatened his home and he knows conditions are prime for another one.

"Magnifying glass could start a fire," says Giuffra.

St. Lucie County issued a burn ban last week. Then Trevor Taylor and the Florida Forest Service advised Indian River County to do the same this week.

"I've had to educate a few of them. Homeowners and couple business on why we're not allowing burning right now," says Taylor.

He says Martin County could be next in line. A burn ban means no outdoor burning that hasn't been permitted.

Fire Rescue is keeping a lookout for smoke, but they're also asking for the public's help.

"You can't be everywhere all the time and we are relying on the public to help let us know if you see open burning, you're to call 911."

Burn bans are revisited weekly, however fire rescue says it is unlikely the ban will be lifted anytime soon.