Drought forcing counties to issue burn bans - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Drought forcing counties to issue burn bans

Brush fires, wildfires, whatever you want to call them, are burning up thousands of acres of land and threatening more and more homes.

That's why many counties in our viewing area have ordered all outside burning to stop.

On Beckham Ct. in Port St. Lucie, Mike Giuffra is wondering when the next fire is. "Burning east to west."

A fire last week threatened his home and he knows conditions are prime for another one.

"Magnifying glass could start a fire," says Giuffra.

St. Lucie County issued a burn ban last week. Then Trevor Taylor and the Florida Forest Service advised Indian River County to do the same this week. 

"I've had to educate a few of them. Homeowners and couple business on why we're not allowing burning right now," says Taylor.

He says Martin County could be next in line. A burn ban means no outdoor burning that hasn't been permitted.

Fire Rescue is keeping a lookout for smoke, but they're also asking for the public's help.

"You can't be everywhere all the time and we are relying on the public to help let us know if you see open burning, you're to call 911."

Burn bans are revisited weekly, however fire rescue says it is unlikely the ban will be lifted anytime soon.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.