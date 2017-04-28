Changes coming to Dowtown West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Changes coming to Dowtown West Palm Beach

Story Video: Click here

The only constant is change in downtown West Palm Beach and CityPlace. 

“Over the last 20 years, this whole area has changed so much,” said Ken Tuma with Urban Design Kilday Studios. 

Mayor Jeri Muoio said city officials are looking into moving the Publix on Rosemary Ave. across the street to make room for more office and residential space. 

“The state of CityPlace is very exciting,” Muoio said.

The mayor also said the former Macy’s building at CityPlace will be transformed into an office and residential building. 

It's all in an effort to connect downtown and CityPlace

“It’s going to connect those two between what is now public and going north on Rosemary," Tuma said. "We do interact a lot with the city and trying to make a good compromise between the business folks who want one thing and the city planners who want another to create just a great downtown.”

Tuma said one of the biggest pieces to the puzzle is transportation and he thinks Brightline is going to be key, connecting West Palm Beach with Miami.

“I think you’re going to see this area become very busy area with a lot of people," Tuma said. 

Another key factor is to improve the walkability downtown and make it more biker friendly.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.