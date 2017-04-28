Changes coming to Dowtown West Palm Beach

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

Story Video: Click here

The only constant is change in downtown West Palm Beach and CityPlace.

“Over the last 20 years, this whole area has changed so much,” said Ken Tuma with Urban Design Kilday Studios.

Mayor Jeri Muoio said city officials are looking into moving the Publix on Rosemary Ave. across the street to make room for more office and residential space.

“The state of CityPlace is very exciting,” Muoio said.

The mayor also said the former Macy’s building at CityPlace will be transformed into an office and residential building.

It's all in an effort to connect downtown and CityPlace

“It’s going to connect those two between what is now public and going north on Rosemary," Tuma said. "We do interact a lot with the city and trying to make a good compromise between the business folks who want one thing and the city planners who want another to create just a great downtown.”

Tuma said one of the biggest pieces to the puzzle is transportation and he thinks Brightline is going to be key, connecting West Palm Beach with Miami.

“I think you’re going to see this area become very busy area with a lot of people," Tuma said.

Another key factor is to improve the walkability downtown and make it more biker friendly.