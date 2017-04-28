Bathtub Beach to close for renourishment project - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bathtub Beach to close for renourishment project

This is your last weekend to enjoy Bathtub Beach before it’s completely closed for the next two weeks
for the final stages of the renourishment project.

Friday through Sunday beach goers can only come to this north part of the beach. The other half is already closed.
Then, starting Monday all of the beach will be closed until they complete the project.  

County officials say this is to repair the damage caused by Hurricane Matthew back in October of last year and a few other strong storms from 2016.

You may be able to walk along the beach, but the county warns that some days during construction you won’t even be able to do that for safety reasons.

Construction is expected to last through mid-May.
 

