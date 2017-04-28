Police arrest two teens in Delray Hyundai thefts

Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT
Police in Delray Beach shared new details on a burglary to the Hyundai dealership.
A spokesperson said three cars were stolen. Officers in Fort Lauderdale arrested two teenagers who they believe played a role in the thefts.
Surveillance video from a business just south of Delray Hyundai shows car headlights turn on, then several people run to the cars. Thieves broke into the dealership building and took the keys to cars on the lot early Thursday morning.
“They hit the lot quick, they create damage and then they’re gone," co-owner Jim O'Neill said.
Later Thursday afternoon, police in Fort Lauderdale spotted a stolen red Elantra. Officers arrested 15 and 16-year-old boys; charging each with grand theft.
Court records show the 15-year-old had the key to the stolen Elantra in his pocket. He told detectives he was part of a group that rode in a different stolen car from Broward County to the Delray Beach Hyundai dealership intent on stealing cars.
Delray detectives believe this group has committed similar thefts in the city before. This very Hyundai dealership was also a target on Christmas Eve.
Police continue to search for more suspects. If you have any information about the thefts, call 561-243-7888.