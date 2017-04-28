Police arrest two teens in Delray Hyundai thefts

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

Story Video: Click here

Police in Delray Beach shared new details on a burglary to the Hyundai dealership.

A spokesperson said three cars were stolen. Officers in Fort Lauderdale arrested two teenagers who they believe played a role in the thefts.

Surveillance video from a business just south of Delray Hyundai shows car headlights turn on, then several people run to the cars. Thieves broke into the dealership building and took the keys to cars on the lot early Thursday morning.



“They hit the lot quick, they create damage and then they’re gone," co-owner Jim O'Neill said.

Later Thursday afternoon, police in Fort Lauderdale spotted a stolen red Elantra. Officers arrested 15 and 16-year-old boys; charging each with grand theft.

Court records show the 15-year-old had the key to the stolen Elantra in his pocket. He told detectives he was part of a group that rode in a different stolen car from Broward County to the Delray Beach Hyundai dealership intent on stealing cars.



Delray detectives believe this group has committed similar thefts in the city before. This very Hyundai dealership was also a target on Christmas Eve.

Police continue to search for more suspects. If you have any information about the thefts, call 561-243-7888.