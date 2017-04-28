National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

A national call to take a simple action that could save your loved ones. 

On National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, law enforcement around the country open their doors so you can turn in expired or unused prescription drugs. 

Authorities say it is a way to keep drugs off the streets and prevent addicts from rummaging through relative's medicine cabinet. 

To find a 'take-back' location near you, click here

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.