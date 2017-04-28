Superintendent: Netflix series influencing kids - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Superintendent: Netflix series influencing kids

Palm Beach County School District superintendent, Dr. Robert Avossa, said Friday that the Netflix series  '13 Reasons Why' is causing kids in the district to harm themselves. 

Avossa wrote a letter to parents saying the series has caused an increase in youth at-risk behavior. 

Dr. Avossa says about a dozen incidents in the past week alone have been linked to the series. 

'13 Reasons Why' tells the fictional story of a 17-year-old girl who leaves behind audio tapes for 13 people, who she said were partially responsible for her death. 

The series has been criticized by some, for glorifying suicide. 

Dr. Avossa claims the show has influenced local elementary and middle school students to perform self-mutilation, threats and multiple baker act incidents. He's urging parents to prevent students, who may have suicidal thoughts, from watching the show.

To read the letter Dr. Avossa wrote to parents, click here

 

