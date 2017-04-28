Superintendent: Netflix series influencing kids

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

Palm Beach County School District superintendent, Dr. Robert Avossa, said Friday that the Netflix series '13 Reasons Why' is causing kids in the district to harm themselves.

Avossa wrote a letter to parents saying the series has caused an increase in youth at-risk behavior.

Dr. Avossa says about a dozen incidents in the past week alone have been linked to the series.

'13 Reasons Why' tells the fictional story of a 17-year-old girl who leaves behind audio tapes for 13 people, who she said were partially responsible for her death.

The series has been criticized by some, for glorifying suicide.

Dr. Avossa claims the show has influenced local elementary and middle school students to perform self-mutilation, threats and multiple baker act incidents. He's urging parents to prevent students, who may have suicidal thoughts, from watching the show.

To read the letter Dr. Avossa wrote to parents, click here.