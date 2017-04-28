One dead, another injured in WPB shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

One dead, another injured in WPB shooting

West Palm Beach police are investigating a homicide they say appears to be in connection with a shooting Friday evening that left one injured and one dead.

Officials say the incident happened at 9:55 p.m. at 14th Street and Tamarind Avenue. 

One victim is being treated at a local hospital. 

Detectives are awaiting the arrival of the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner and continue investigating the case. 

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-tips. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This developing story will  be updated as more information becomes available. 

