One dead, another injured in WPB shooting

West Palm Beach police are investigating a homicide they say appears to be in connection with a shooting Friday evening that left one injured and one dead.
Officials say the incident happened at 9:55 p.m. at 14th Street and Tamarind Avenue.
One victim is being treated at a local hospital.
Detectives are awaiting the arrival of the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner and continue investigating the case.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-tips. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Heavy police presence at 14th street and Tamarind Avenue in West Palm Beach. Street is blocked from 14th to Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. @WPTVpic.twitter.com/JAl8KUIFh8