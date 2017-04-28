One dead, another injured in WPB shooting

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

West Palm Beach police are investigating a homicide they say appears to be in connection with a shooting Friday evening that left one injured and one dead.

Officials say the incident happened at 9:55 p.m. at 14th Street and Tamarind Avenue.

One victim is being treated at a local hospital.

Detectives are awaiting the arrival of the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner and continue investigating the case.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-tips. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.