BREAKING: WPB carjacking suspects search

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

West Palm Beach Police are searching for two carjackers. Investigators say the two people took a red Chevy van just after two Saturday morning, near Pinewood Avenue and 55th Street. Detectives are looking for the van's owner. No one was taken to the hospital.