West Palm police search for carjacking suspects

West Palm Beach Police are searching for two carjackers.  

Investigators say the two people took a red Chevy van just after 2 a.m. Saturday, near Pinewood Avenue and 55th Street.  

Detectives are looking for the van's owner.  No one was taken to the hospital.

