3 Killed when air ambulance crashes in Texas

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) -- Authorities say three people are dead after an air ambulance crashed overnight in Texas just south of the airport in Amarillo.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley says the small plane went down about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in an industrial section of the city between Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport and Interstate 40.

She says officials are working to identify the victims and notify relatives.

Rico Aviation, an air ambulance service based in Amarillo, issued a statement saying three of its crew members died.

It wasn't clear whether the plane had any other people on board and whether it was en route or returning from a medical transport.

A company employee who answered the phone Saturday declined comment.

A message left with Amarillo police was not immediately returned.