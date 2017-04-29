600-Year-old tree that witnessed history removed

Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT
Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:31:52 GMT
Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...More >>
Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.More >>
BERNARDS, N.J. (AP) -- Memories are all that remain of a 600-year-old white oak tree that was believed to be among the oldest of its kind in the nation.
Workers on Wednesday finished removing the tree from the grounds of the Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church in Bernards. About 50 people clapped and cheered and the church's bells rang as the tree's large stump was pulled out.
The tree was declared dead after it began showing rot and weakness during the last couple of years.
The removal process started Monday, but no work was performed Tuesday due to heavy rain and winds.
Officials say Gen. George Washington held a picnic near the tree with Marquis de Lafayette.
Another white oak cultivated from the old tree's acorns was recently planted at the church.