Man killed in Delray Beach shooting

Man killed in Delray Beach shooting

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Delray Beach.

The shooting happened at 2 p.m. at 1541 Eileen Court in Lucaya.

Police say the adult victim died at the scene.

The victim was hit multiple times at close range in front of witnesses, according to police.

The shooter is not in custody.

