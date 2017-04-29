Fire extinguished in Fort Pierce on Saturday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fire extinguished in Fort Pierce on Saturday

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Fort Pierce Saturday afternoon.

The St. Lucie County Fire District received the call at 3:38 p.m. regarding a fire in the 400 block of N. 15th Street.

The fire was in the attic, so firefighters used the K12 cutting tool to expose the fire to be extinguished.

