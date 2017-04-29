Deputy shoots, kills K9 after it attacks him

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

PERRY, Ga. (AP) -- A Georgia sheriff says a deputy had to shoot and kill the police dog he handled after the K-9 attacked him.

Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton says Sgt. Slate Simons was attacked by the dog named Kyro on Tuesday while helping the Dooly County Sheriff's Office on a manhunt.

Talton tells The Telegraph the 4½-year-old Belgian Malinois grabbed onto Simons' leg and tore up his calf. He says the only way Simons could get Kyro loose was to shoot the dog.

Simons was treated and released from an area hospital and is recuperating at home.

Simons told the newspaper that he and Kyro were in thick woods when he thinks Kyro mistook him for the suspect.

He called the circumstances unfortunate, saying the dog was just doing his job.

---