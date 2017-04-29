Child killed, 3 adults injured in NYC

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

NEW YORK (AP) -- Police say a 3-year-old girl was killed and three adults were injured when a garbage truck hit another vehicle in a New York City neighborhood.

The crash happened at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Bronx.

Police say a driver in a Chevrolet Malibu swerved to avoid a pothole and was rear-ended by the garbage truck.

Three-year-old Sofia Aguirre was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.

The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2pJJ6LA ) that the child was riding in the Chevrolet with her mother and grandparents. They were treated for minor injuries.

The truck driver remained at the scene and was not charged with a crime.

He was driving for Avid Waste Systems. The company did not return a phone call.

Commercial trash in New York City is picked up by private trash haulers, not the city's sanitation department.