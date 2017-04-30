Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Boynton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Boynton

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla.- A motorcyclist is dead after a hit and run.

The driver of a pickup truck is in custody.

The accident happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Hypuloxo and Lawrence Roads.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Hypuloxo Road, and the pickup truck driver eastbound, when the two collided.

The driver of the pickup truck was arrested a short time later on Nowata Road, about a half mile away.

Police are investigating how the crash happened and who is at fault.

Police are notifying the victim's family.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.