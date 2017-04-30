Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Boynton

Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT
Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...More >>
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla.- A motorcyclist is dead after a hit and run.
The driver of a pickup truck is in custody.
The accident happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Hypuloxo and Lawrence Roads.
Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Hypuloxo Road, and the pickup truck driver eastbound, when the two collided.
The driver of the pickup truck was arrested a short time later on Nowata Road, about a half mile away.
Police are investigating how the crash happened and who is at fault.