Woman accused of lying about rape heads to court

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) -- A woman accused of lying about being raped by two Sacred Heart University football players in Connecticut is set to appear in court Monday.

Nikki Yovino, of South Setauket, New York, is to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on charges of falsely reporting an incident and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Police allege Yovino lied because she worried a third student would lose romantic interest in her when it became known she had sex with the two players.

Her lawyer has said she stands by her account that the two athletes from the university in Fairfield sexually assaulted her in a bathroom during an off-campus party in October.

The players told police they had consensual sex with the 18-year-old woman.