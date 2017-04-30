Teen arrested in fatal Delray Beach shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Teen arrested in fatal Delray Beach shooting

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Delray Beach Police say a 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Delray Beach on Saturday.

The shooting happened at 2 p.m. at 1541 Ilene Court at the Lucaya Delray Condominiums.

Police say the teen approached a 21-year-old man and opened fire.

Police say the victim, Einstein Mondesir, died at the scene.

Mondesir was hit multiple times at close range in front of witnesses, according to police.

Witnesses told detectives that several young men were standing in front of 1541 Catherine Drive when one shot another, then followed the victim as he walked around a vehicle, shooting him again. The shooter then got into a vehicle and fled.

Surveillance cameras captured a silver Saturn station wagon as it sped out of Lucaya just after the shooting.

Detectives tracked the vehicle's tag number to a location where they found the vehicle and the suspect, who matched the description given by witnesses of the shooter. The teen resides at that address.

"It's helpful to detectives that there were witnesses on scene and that they're willing to talk to detectives," says Dani Moschella with Delray Beach Police.

The suspect was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center and the investigation remains ongoing.

The teen is facing one charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DBPD Det. Chris Trapasso at 561-243-7888, ext. 2414 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

