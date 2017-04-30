Stuart man dies in mobile home fire

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

STUART, Fla. -- A man died in a mobile home fire in Stuart on Sunday morning.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office along with the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause behind the fatal fire.

The blaze broke out just before 6 a.m. at the mobile home on SE Carroll Street.

A man and a woman were inside when the fire started.

The woman was able to make it outside and call for help. The man died at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The name of the victim has not yet been released.