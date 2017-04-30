Stuart man dies in mobile home fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Stuart man dies in mobile home fire

STUART, Fla. -- A man died in a mobile home fire in Stuart on Sunday morning.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office along with the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause behind the fatal fire.

The blaze broke out just before 6 a.m. at the mobile home on SE Carroll Street.

A man and a woman were inside when the fire started.

The woman was able to make it outside and call for help. The man died at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

