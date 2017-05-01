What are the safest cars for teen drivers?

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

(NBC) - We're headed into the high school graduation season, but a big gift from their parents could do more harm than good.

Many teens often get a new car as a gift from their parents, but which one is the right one?

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has just published a list of the safest used cars for teen drivers.

"Teen drivers are the riskiest drivers on the road. Unfortunately, our research shows they are often driving some of the least safe vehicles in the market," said IIHS Vice President of Research David Zuby. "The good news about our list is that we've got some fairly affordable vehicles that meet pretty high safety criteria."

He says cars in general have gotten safer over the years and that has trickled down to the used car market.

Other safety experts are focusing on teenage conduct when behind the wheel.

"Limiting the number of passengers is a life-saver," said President of the National Safety Council Deborah Hersman. "It's better for teens to drive three teens in three separate cars than putting all three of them in one car with that new driver."

She says it's important for parents to remain engaged with their teenage driver.

"Drive with your teen, ride with them, even after they get their license, because they're still inexperienced and they still need you to coach them," said Hersman.

Top IIHS Recommended Cars For Teens

SMALL SUVS MODEL YEARS PRICE Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2011 and newer $6,900 Mitsubishi Outlander 2014 and newer $10,700

MIDSIZE SUVS MODEL YEARS PRICE Volvo XC90 2005 and newer $2,500 Ford Flex 2010 and newer; built after January 2010 $7,200

Full list here.

Courtesy: NBC News Channel