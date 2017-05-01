What are the safest cars for teen drivers? - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

What are the safest cars for teen drivers?

(NBC) - We're headed into the high school graduation season, but a big gift from their parents could do more harm than good.

Many teens often get a new car as a gift from their parents, but which one is the right one?

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has just published a list of the safest used cars for teen drivers.

 

"Teen drivers are the riskiest drivers on the road. Unfortunately, our research shows they are often driving some of the least safe vehicles in the market," said IIHS Vice President of Research David Zuby. "The good news about our list is that we've got some fairly affordable vehicles that meet pretty high safety criteria." 

He says cars in general have gotten safer over the years and that has trickled down to the used car market.

Other safety experts are focusing on teenage conduct when behind the wheel.

"Limiting the number of passengers is a life-saver," said President of the National Safety Council Deborah Hersman. "It's better for teens to drive three teens in three separate cars than putting all three of them in one car with that new driver."

She says it's important for parents to remain engaged with their teenage driver. 

"Drive with your teen, ride with them, even after they get their license, because they're still inexperienced and they still need you to coach them," said Hersman.

Top IIHS Recommended Cars For Teens

LARGE CARS MODEL YEARS PRICE
Volvo S80 2007 and newer $4,000
Toyota Avalon 2015 and newer $18,800
Infiniti M37/M56/Q70 2013 and newer $19,800
MIDSIZE CARS MODEL YEARS PRICE
Dodge Avenger 2011-14  $5,300
Chrysler 200 sedan 2011 and newer $5,900
Kia Optima 2011 and newer $7,600

 

SMALL SUVS MODEL YEARS PRICE
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2011 and newer $6,900
Mitsubishi Outlander 2014 and newer $10,700
MIDSIZE SUVS MODEL YEARS PRICE
Volvo XC90 2005 and newer $2,500
Ford Flex 2010 and newer; built after January 2010 $7,200

