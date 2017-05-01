Sweet Corn Fiesta held Sunday in Palm Beach Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sweet Corn Fiesta held Sunday in Palm Beach Co.

Palm Beach County's 17th annual Sweet Corn Fiesta took place Sunday at Yesteryear Village.

Thousands turned out for the festival with the highlight being the corn-eating contest.

This year's winner was Carmen Cincotti of New Jersey.

He consumed 61 and three-quarters ears of corn in 12 minutes, taking home a purse prize of $6,100

 
