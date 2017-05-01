FL law could help make 5G cell service a reality - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FL law could help make 5G cell service a reality

Most of us can’t imagine leaving home without a cellphone.  

Now, Florida legislators have cleared the way for phone companies to make your connection even faster with 5G (5th Generation) technology.

The service would allow devices to download data at the fastest speeds possible. It would be quick enough to help make driverless cars and smart cities a reality.

 

Before your phone can take advantage, cell companies need to install new equipment throughout Florida.

The legislature passed bills in the House (HB 687) and Senate (SB 596) to make it easier for those companies to install that equipment. Now, the proposal awaits approval from Governor Rick Scott.

The law would allow Sprint, AT&T, Verizon, and others to install “small wireless facilities” on public land and existing telephone poles.

But several local governments dislike the bill. City officials argued the proposal severely limits how municipalities can control, regulate and charge cell companies as they make these upgrades.
 

