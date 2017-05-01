FL law could help make 5G cell service a reality

Posted: Thursday, April 27 2017 8:47 PM EDT 2017-04-28 00:47:55 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 27 2017 8:47 PM EDT 2017-04-28 00:47:55 GMT
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.
Updated: Thursday, April 27 2017 4:22 PM EDT 2017-04-27 20:22:23 GMT
The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.
Posted: Thursday, April 27 2017 3:08 PM EDT 2017-04-27 19:08:13 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 27 2017 3:08 PM EDT 2017-04-27 19:08:13 GMT Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself. More >> Posted: Thursday, April 27 2017 10:39 AM EDT 2017-04-27 14:39:21 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 27 2017 10:39 AM EDT 2017-04-27 14:39:21 GMT
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT 2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:31 AM EDT 2017-04-26 15:31:52 GMT Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.
Story Video: Click here
Most of us can’t imagine leaving home without a cellphone.
Now, Florida legislators have cleared the way for phone companies to make your connection even faster with 5G (5th Generation) technology.
The service would allow devices to download data at the fastest speeds possible. It would be quick enough to help make driverless cars and smart cities a reality.
Before your phone can take advantage, cell companies need to install new equipment throughout Florida.
The legislature passed bills in the House (HB 687) and Senate (SB 596) to make it easier for those companies to install that equipment. Now, the proposal awaits approval from Governor Rick Scott.
The law would allow Sprint, AT&T, Verizon, and others to install “small wireless facilities” on public land and existing telephone poles.
But several local governments dislike the bill. City officials argued the proposal severely limits how municipalities can control, regulate and charge cell companies as they make these upgrades.
