Bathtub Beach closes for renourishment project

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

Bathtub Beach is now closed for crews planning to complete a much needed beach renourishment project.



County officials say the project is needed to repair the damage caused by Hurricane Matthew back in October of last year and a few other strong storms from 2016.



You may be able to walk along the beach, but the county warns that some days during construction you won’t even be able to do that for safety reasons.



Construction is expected to last through mid-May.

Updates to the project can be found on the county's website.

