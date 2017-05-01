FSU's Travis Rudolph signs with N.Y. Giants

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

West Palm Beach native and Florida State University star wide receiver Travis Rudolph has signed a free agent contract with the New York Giants.

The former Cardinal Newman star held a NFL Draft party this weekend surrounded by friends and family.

Rudolph was not selected in this weekend's NFL Draft but said he is just happy to have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot.

"I'm just blessed to be here. I'm blessed to have my family with me supporting me throughout this whole process. I'm just excited to pick the team I want to go to," said Rudolph.

Among those in attendance at the draft party was Bo Paske, the Tallahassee child Rudolph sat with at lunch during a school visit last year that made national headlines.

Rudolph's father, Darryl, was shot and killed in late April at a club in suburban West Palm Beach.

The family said they delayed the funeral for Darryl Rudolph until after the draft because they said that is what he would have wanted for his son.