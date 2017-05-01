FSU's Travis Rudolph signs with N.Y. Giants - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FSU's Travis Rudolph signs with N.Y. Giants

West Palm Beach native and Florida State University star wide receiver Travis Rudolph has signed a free agent contract with the New York Giants.

The former Cardinal Newman star held a NFL Draft party this weekend surrounded by friends and family. 

Rudolph was not selected in this weekend's NFL Draft but said he is just happy to have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot.

 

"I'm just blessed to be here. I'm blessed to have my family with me supporting me throughout this whole process. I'm just excited to pick the team I want to go to," said Rudolph.

Among those in attendance at the draft party was Bo Paske, the Tallahassee child Rudolph sat with at lunch during a school visit last year that made national headlines.

Rudolph's father, Darryl, was shot and killed in late April at a club in suburban West Palm Beach.

The family said they delayed the funeral for Darryl Rudolph until after the draft because they said that is what he would have wanted for his son.   

 

