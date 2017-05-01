Two shot in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two shot in Port St. Lucie

Two people were shot after an armed confrontation at an apartment complex in Port St. Lucie early Monday morning, according to police.

An adult, four teenagers, and three younger children were in various rooms at a residence at Peacock Run Apartments when a knock at the door was answered and two armed people rushed in.

One teenager ran to the bathroom and shut the door, that's when one of the suspects shot through the door and struck the victim in the abdomen, police said.

An adult woman, who was in a bedroom, armed herself with a gun and a second shooting took place in which one of the suspects was hit in the wrist by a bullet, investigators said.

The suspects then left, got in a car, and drove away from the complex.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and later the suspect who was injured also showed up at the hospital for treatment.

Police said both are expected to survive.

Investigators have not released any other information but are asking anyone with information to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273 TIPS.

