Body found at Palm Beach State College's Boca Raton campus was suicide, say police

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

Hacker claims release of stolen copies of Netflix series

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Lawmakers settle on $1T plan to avoid US gov't shutdown

A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Jerry dips his front wheel in the Atlantic Ocean, part of the transcontinental journey's ritual. (Source: WMBF News)

An active shooter in Dallas has shot a Dallas Fire and Rescue paramedic. Police have a house surrounded.

Dallas police seek to contain active shooter, paramedic wounded

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A security guard at Palm Beach State College discovered a man dead outside the Humanities and Technology building on its Boca Raton campus Monday morning.

The school says the death was a suicide.

Palm Beach State College in Boca Raton is located at 801 Palm Beach State College Dr. on the Florida Atlantic University campus.

Police from Florida Atlantic University are investigating the death.

Detectives haven't released the name if the deceased or confirmed whether he was a student at the school.

This week is finals week at Palm Beach State but no classes were canceled as a result of the incident.

