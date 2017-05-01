Body found at Palm Beach State College's Boca Raton campus was s - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Body found at Palm Beach State College's Boca Raton campus was suicide, say police

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A security guard at Palm Beach State College discovered a man dead outside the Humanities and Technology building on its Boca Raton campus Monday morning. 

The school says the death was a suicide. 

Palm Beach State College in Boca Raton is located at 801 Palm Beach State College Dr. on the Florida Atlantic University campus.

Police from Florida Atlantic University are investigating the death. 

Detectives haven't released the name if the deceased or confirmed whether he was a student at the school. 

This week is finals week at Palm Beach State but no classes were canceled as a result of the incident. 

