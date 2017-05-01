Bicyclist dies after collision in Indiantown - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bicyclist dies after collision in Indiantown

A bicyclist died after colliding with a car in Indiantown Sunday night.

Phaion Cecil Davis, 55, of Indiantown, was on SW Farm Rd when he traveled into the path of a Kia, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Davis was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, FHP said.

Troopers said the incident, which happened around 9 p.m., remains under investigation.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.