Two shot at Port St. Lucie apartment complex

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Jerry dips his front wheel in the Atlantic Ocean, part of the transcontinental journey's ritual. (Source: WMBF News)

An active shooter in Dallas has shot a fireman and officers are pinned down by gunfire.

Two people were shot after an armed confrontation at an apartment complex in Port St. Lucie early Monday morning, according to police.

An adult, four teenagers, and three younger children were in various rooms at a residence at Peacock Run Apartments when a knock at the door was answered and two armed people rushed in.

One teenager ran to the bathroom and shut the door, that's when one of the suspects shot through the door and struck the victim in the abdomen, police said.

An adult woman, who was in a bedroom, armed herself with a gun and a second shooting took place in which one of the suspects was hit in the wrist by a bullet, investigators said.

The suspects then left, got in a car, and drove away from the complex.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and later the suspect who was injured also showed up at the hospital for treatment.

Police said both are expected to survive.

Investigators have not released any other information but are asking anyone with information to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273 TIPS.