Ex-Athletic director accused of video voyeurism

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.— Former Palm Beach Garden High School's athletic director William Weed is facing a charge of video voyeurism, according to police.

A police report states that he used a covert camera to obtain videos and images of a female juvenile.

Police and the U.S. Marshal Service South Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Weed Monday.

They booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

The Palm Beach County School District had previously reassigned Weed.

Detectives seized several electronic devices from Weed's home in February.

He is officially charged with Video Voyeurism and Unlawful Use of Two Way Communication Device.

Police said there is no evidence of any other victims.

