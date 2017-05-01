Governor's opioid workshop kicks off in WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Governor's opioid workshop kicks off in WPB

Story Video: Click here

Mothers, fathers, advocates, and officials pleaded with the state about the need to fund resources for the opioid crisis today.

The Florida Department of Children and Families, the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement hosted the first in a series of workshops about opioid use in the state at the West Palm Beach Police department on May 1, 2017.

"13 year-olds have almost five times the risk of an adult of becoming an addict,” said Gaynelle Gosselin.

Gosselin’s son became addicted to opioids when he was 13 after being prescribed the drugs for a broken arm.

“If I'd known 5, 6 years ago what I know now, things would have been so different and the doctors have to be responsible," said Gosselin.

Governor Rick Scott was not at the meeting.

He sent representatives to listen to the dozens of people speaking.

Gosselin said she is calling on the governor to declare a state of emergency in Florida to free up state funding for the opioid epidemic.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.