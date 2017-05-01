Governor's opioid workshop kicks off in WPB

A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Jerry dips his front wheel in the Atlantic Ocean, part of the transcontinental journey's ritual. (Source: WMBF News)

A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.

Dallas EMT shooter found dead along with one other person

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.

Mothers, fathers, advocates, and officials pleaded with the state about the need to fund resources for the opioid crisis today.

The Florida Department of Children and Families, the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement hosted the first in a series of workshops about opioid use in the state at the West Palm Beach Police department on May 1, 2017.

"13 year-olds have almost five times the risk of an adult of becoming an addict,” said Gaynelle Gosselin.

Gosselin’s son became addicted to opioids when he was 13 after being prescribed the drugs for a broken arm.

“If I'd known 5, 6 years ago what I know now, things would have been so different and the doctors have to be responsible," said Gosselin.

Governor Rick Scott was not at the meeting.

He sent representatives to listen to the dozens of people speaking.

Gosselin said she is calling on the governor to declare a state of emergency in Florida to free up state funding for the opioid epidemic.