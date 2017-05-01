Sisters mourn brother killed in crash

A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

Detectives arrested 48-year-old Victor Villanueva for leaving the scene of a crash that killed a man in Boynton Beach.

He faced a judge this morning for criminal charges and he faces deportation.

Brittany and Sabrina Wesson’s hearts are breaking. “We just wait for him to open the door and come back and he's not,” they said.



They lost their brother 21-year-old Brandon Wesson early Sunday morning. He was riding his motorcycle when he collided with a pickup truck on Hypuloxo and Lawrence Roads.



“I heard a buzz on the door and i opened the window and i seen the cops outside and i instantly knew, i knew but i didn't want to know ,” said the sisters.



The driver of the truck, 48-year-old Victor Villanueva, took off. He was arrested a short while later about a half-mile from the scene.



“If you're not supposed to be driving on the road, don't be driving on the road,” said the sisters.



According to the arrest report, Villanueva “…admitted to not having a driver’s license due to the fact he did not have any documentation for him being in the United States legally.”



“How can he be on our American soil and kill our people and it's okay?” said the sisters.



In court this morning, Villanueva listened through a translator to the judge. His bond set at $35,000 with house arrest.



“It's a very serious charge and the fact that he left shows that he's a flight risk, so i'm actually surprised the bond isn't higher,” said Ian Goldstein, a criminal defense attorney who does not represent Villanueva.



Goldstein told me he fears one mistake led to another.



“His desire to escape detection outweighed his duty and responsibility to stay,” said Goldstein. “If they get into an accident this is what we see people fleeing the scene of an accident because they don't want to get caught.”



There will be candlelight vigil for Brandon Tuesday.. It will be at the intersection where he died at Hypuloxo and Lawrence Roads at 9 p.m.

The family is planning Brandon’s funeral.