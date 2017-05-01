Stand Your Ground bill would shift burden

A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.

This week lawmakers in Tallahassee are discussing changes to the Stand Your Ground bill that is making its way through lawmakers.

"So, people who are claiming that they stood their ground in a shooting incident, normally they would have to prove that defense. the law would shift that burden to the prosecution which would make it very difficult to get convictions in shooting cases," said Attorney Gary Lesser.

Stand Your Ground became a hot issue in 2012. Seventeen year old Trayvon Martin was shot and killed by George Zimmerman. He claimed self defense.

"In that case, Mr. Zimmerman made all of these statements about why he felt compelled and threatened, so perhaps it would not have been a different outcome there," added Lesser.



But Lesser says if a new Stand Your Ground law is put in place, we could see different verdicts.

"If you have a marital dispute, if you are in a bar room fight, any situation. Someone pulls a gun and shoots they are going to claim stand your ground." He adds, "It will make convictions a lot more difficult to get, and we are going to see more people claiming the shooting they are doing are legally justified, and that's bad."

"We have opposed this and have been trying to make it more legally palatable than it originally was. We anticipate that it will pass and increase 'Stand Your Ground' cases as a defense," said the spokesman for the State Attorney's Office.